England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level series

England bowled out West Indies for 198 in the final session on day five to win the second test by 113 runs and level the three-test series at 1-1 in Manchester on Monday.

England had declared their second innings at 129-3 in the first session after all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed 78 off 57 deliveries, setting the tourists a target of 312 with 85 overs left in the day.

England's fast bowlers struck early to reduce the visitors to 37-4 but were left frustrated when Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood stitched together a 100-run partnership until Stokes dismissed Blackwood at the stroke of tea for 55.

Brooks' resistance was ended by Sam Curran who trapped him leg before wicket for 62 while Dom Bess castled a stubborn Jason Holder for 35.

West Indies lost their final two wickets for just 15 runs, with Ollie Pope taking a stunning catch at short leg to dismiss Kemar Roach.