Organise a farewell match for Mahi in Ranchi: Jharkhand CM to BCCI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi after the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.



In two tweets that he posted on Saturday in Hindi, Soren said: "M S Dhoni, who has given the country and Jharkhand countless moments to be proud of, today retired from international cricket.



"We will never be able to see Mahi, our beloved son of Jharkhand, in the blue jersey of India again. But the people of this country have not yet had their heart's fill.



"I would like to see a farewell match for our Mahi in Ranchi which will be seen by the entire world. I appeal to the BCCI to organise one farewell match for Mahi which will be hosted by Jharkhand."



While the BCCI paid tribute to the 2011 World Cup-winning former captain after he made his announcement on his Instagram handle, it did not speak of any plans for a farewell match.



"Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities," said BCCI in its statement.



Dhoni posted a video montage containing images from various points of his international career on his Instagram account. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)," he said in his caption to the post.