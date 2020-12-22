Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
TUE DEC 22, 2020 6:41 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Australia will whitewash India, says Mark Waugh

Fiery spell
Josh Hazlewood is congratulated by teammates on picking up an Indian wicket in the Adelaide Test. Photo: AFP
PTI
Published: December 22, 2020 06:35 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Melbourne: The Indian cricket team has "no hope" of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh.

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said: "No hope, no hope.

"I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer, four-nil to Australia," he said on Fox Cricket.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day/night Test was India's best chance in the ongoing series and it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround.

Bowling his heart out
Pat Cummins, centre, was in his his element in the first Test. Photo: AFP

The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.