Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
FRI JAN 29, 2021 4:10 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Nauman Ali shines as Pakistan draw first blood

Nauman Ali, second right, picked up a five-for on his debut. Photo: AFP
Reuters
Published: January 29, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took 5/35 on debut to brush aside the South African tail in their second innings and see Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory on day four of the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

The 34-year-old claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as the tourists were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.

The hosts had a wobble when Anrich Nortje removed two batsmen in one over, but skipper Babar Azam (30) and Azhar Ali (31 not out) eased their side to a comprehensive victory in a match in which fortunes fluctuated until a burst of wickets for Pakistan late on the third day turned the game in their favour.

The second and final Test starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday. South Africa will also play three Twenty20 Internationals on the tour, their first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, in which six policemen and two civilians were killed. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.