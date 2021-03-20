Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Fifth T20I: England opt to bowl in series-decider

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli will open the innings along with Rohit Sharma. File photo: Twitter/ICC
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 20, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Ahmedabad: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl in the series deciding fifth and final T20I against India here on Saturday.

England retained the eleven which lost the previous game by eight runs, while India made one change. Medium-pacer T Natarajan has replaced an out-of-form opener K L Rahul.

Captain Virat Kohli will open the innings along with Rohit Sharma.

RELATED ARTICLES

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.