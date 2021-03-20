Fifth T20I: England opt to bowl in series-decider

Ahmedabad: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl in the series deciding fifth and final T20I against India here on Saturday.

England retained the eleven which lost the previous game by eight runs, while India made one change. Medium-pacer T Natarajan has replaced an out-of-form opener K L Rahul.

Captain Virat Kohli will open the innings along with Rohit Sharma.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.