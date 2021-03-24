Malayalam
Shreyas Iyer ruled out of last two ODIs

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the early part of the IPL. Photo: AFP
IANS
Published: March 24, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the last two One-Day Internationals against England after he hurt his shoulder while fielding in the series opener at Pune on Tuesday.

Iyer had hurt his shoulder in the eighth over of the England innings.

Iyer was taken for scans immediately after the match.

A report in ESPNCricinfo adds that Iyer, along with the two remaining ODIs, may also miss the first half of the Indian Premier League where he was to lead Delhi Capitals. Recovery from shoulder dislocation can often take up to four months.

In his absence, either Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith or Rishabh Pant could lead the Delhi Capitals franchise.

The right-handed batsman was injured while trying to stop a shot by Jonny Bairstow. He dived but injured his left shoulder. He had to walk off the field and was replaced by Shubman Gill.

