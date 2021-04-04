Malayalam
IPL 2021: Gurkeerat Mann replaces Rinku Singh in KKR squad

Gurkeerat Singh Mann was with RCB last IPL. File photo: AFP
Published: April 04, 2021 03:59 PM IST Updated: April 04, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Gurkeerat Singh Mann has replaced the injured Rinku Singh in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) said in a statement.

Rinku has been ruled out of the season due to a knee injury.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury," said the IPL in a statement.

 

Gurkeerat played for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season. He played eight matches and managed to score just 80 runs. This will be his eighth season in the IPL. Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played a total of 11 IPL games.

The 2021 IPL starts on Friday and KKR face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the season next Sunday.

