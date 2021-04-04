Washington Sundar names pet dog Gabba

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has named his pet dog after the venue where he made his Test debut earlier this year. “Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!,” wrote Sundar on his official Twitter handle.

Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 3, 2021

Sundar had a match haul of 4/169 and scored 62 and 22 at the Gabba in Brisbane as India registered a famous three-wicket win over Australia to clinch the four-Test series 2-1. Sundar and Shardul Thakur (67) added 123 for the seventh wicket to take India to 336 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369.

India then chased down the target of 328 on the final day as Australia suffered their first Test loss at the Gabba in 33 years.

The 21-year-old Sundar is in his hometown Chennai ahead of IPL 2021 where he will be donning Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) colours. RCB take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match in Chennai on Friday.