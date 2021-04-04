Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Washington Sundar names pet dog Gabba

Washington Sundar
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar. Photo: Twitter
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2021 12:52 PM IST Updated: April 04, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has named his pet dog after the venue where he made his Test debut earlier this year. “Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!,” wrote Sundar on his official Twitter handle.

Sundar had a match haul of 4/169 and scored 62 and 22 at the Gabba in Brisbane as India registered a famous three-wicket win over Australia to clinch the four-Test series 2-1. Sundar and Shardul Thakur (67) added 123 for the seventh wicket to take India to 336 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369.

India then chased down the target of 328 on the final day as Australia suffered their first Test loss at the Gabba in 33 years.

RELATED ARTICLES

The 21-year-old Sundar is in his hometown Chennai ahead of IPL 2021 where he will be donning Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) colours. RCB take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match in Chennai on Friday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.