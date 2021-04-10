Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2021: Raina, Curran lift CSK to 188/7

Raina
Suresh Raina flays one through the off-side. Photo: Twitter/IPL
PTI
Published: April 10, 2021 07:17 PM IST Updated: April 10, 2021 09:33 PM IST
LIVE
DC opted to bowl
IPL 2021 Match -2 CSK vs DC

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK
(188/7) (20)
DC
(99/0) (10)
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings managed a total of 188/7, riding on comeback man Suresh Raina's stroke-filled half-century and Sam Curran's late assault in an IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Raina, who skipped the last IPL due to personal reasons, was back with a bang smashing 54 off 36 balls with three fours and four sixes while Curran blazed his way to 34 off 15 deliveries.

Moeen Ali's quickfire 36 off 24 balls and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 26 off 17 balls were the other vital knocks.

For DC, Avesh Khan returned with an impressive 2/23, including wickets of Faf du Plessis and M S Dhoni.

Brief scores: CSK 188/7 (Suresh Raina 54, Moeen Ali 36, Sam Curran 34;, Avesh Khan 2/23, Chris Woakes 2/18).

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.