IPL 2021: Walkaroo announces online contest

Aamir Khan
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is the brand ambassador of Walakroo.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Popular fashion footwear brand Walkaroo has announced an online contest #SPOTWALKAROO, giving cricket fans a chance to win prizes in every game throughout this year’s IPL season.

All that the fans would need to do is keep an eye on the Walkaroo logo during the telecast of matches on Star Sports India, snap a picture of the logo, upload and tag Walkaroo using the hashtag #SpotWalkaroo in Instagram and Facebook. Everyday 10 lucky participants stand a chance to win Rs 500 during IPL 2021.

“We wanted to give cricket fans another reason to enjoy the IPL season with enthusiasm. It has been a difficult year due to the pandemic and this contest should give sports fans all over India an opportunity to get into the spirit of cricket,” said Noushad, Managing Director, Walkaroo. 

