IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis fires CSK to 220/3

Mumbai: Sent in to bat, Chennai Super Kings posted 220/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL game here on Wednesday.



Faf du Plessis (95 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) knocked the daylight out of KKR bowlers, adding 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation.



After Gaikwad was back in the hut, du Plessis continued his rampage and along with Mooen Ali (25) and M S Dhoni (17) took CSK past the 200-run mark.



For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy (1/27), Sunile Narine (1/34) and Andre Russell (1/27) took one wicket each.



Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 220/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 95 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 64; Varun Chakravarthy 1/27).