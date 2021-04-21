Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis fires CSK to 220/3

Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis lofts one during his dazzling knock. Photo: Twitter/IPL
PTI
Published: April 21, 2021 09:53 PM IST
LIVE
KKR opted to bowl
KKR vs CSK

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK
(220/3) (20)
KKR
(31/4) (5)
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Sent in to bat, Chennai Super Kings posted 220/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL game here on Wednesday.

Faf du Plessis (95 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) knocked the daylight out of KKR bowlers, adding 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation.

After Gaikwad was back in the hut, du Plessis continued his rampage and along with Mooen Ali (25) and M S Dhoni (17) took CSK past the 200-run mark.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy (1/27), Sunile Narine (1/34) and Andre Russell (1/27) took one wicket each.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 220/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 95 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 64; Varun Chakravarthy 1/27).

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.