Dhoni 'tests' fitness with Shetland pony | Video

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has got a new competitor to ‘test' his fitness ahead of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which will resume in the third week of September.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi has posted a video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper racing with a Shetland pony in his Ranchi farmhouse. In the short video, Dhoni can be seen initially pushing the horse to gallop faster, but once the white pony gathers pace, the former Indian skipper is seen lagging behind by a few yards.





"Stronger faster! #playtime #shetlandpony #racing", is how Sakshi has captioned the post.



Reacting to the post, Dhoni's CSK teammate, Suresh Raina -- who retired last year from international cricket along with his skipper at CSK -- posted a fire emoji.

Dhoni also has a black stallion in his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

Sakshi had posted a video of the horse on her Instagram account in May and captioned it, "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"

Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd.

Dhoni is the second cricketer after CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja to keep horses as pet.

Soon after reaching home from Delhi, all-rounder Jadeja too had posted pictures of his three horses on twitter, captioning it "Back to the place where I feel safe."