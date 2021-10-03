IPL 2021: Third umpire courts controversy after giving Padikkal not out

Third umpire Krishamachari Srinivasan courted controversy after giving Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal not out in their IPL match against Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Sunday.

The action unfolded in leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's second over, which was the eighth over of the RCB innings. Padikkal, who was struggling to read Bishnoi's googlies attempted a reverse sweep, but could only glove it. The on-field umpire gave it not out and Kings captain K L Rahul had no hesitation in reviewing it. The UltraEdge showed a clear spike as the ball went under the glove. But to Kings' shock, the third umpire stuck with with the on-field call of not out.

Padikkal, who was on 35 when he got the reprieve, fell soon to Moises Henriques for 40.