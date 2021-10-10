Malayalam
IPL Qualifier 1: Shaw, Pant fifties help DC post 172/5 against Chennai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2021 07:12 PM IST Updated: October 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Rishabh Pant
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 51 off 35. Photo: Twitter @IPL
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Captain Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten fifty after Prithvi Shaw gave a solid start to held Delhi Capitals post 172/5 against Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

 

Shaw smashed seven boundaries and three sixes in his 34-ball 60. But after the early dismissals of Dhawan and Iyer, Pant and Shimron Hetmyer carried the Delhi innings forward.

 

Hetmyer attacked Chennai's slow bowlers before falling to his compatriot Bravo's deceptive pace after a fine knock of 37 from 24. Josh Hazlewood finished with 2 for 29 for Chennai.

 

Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl. Chennai were unchanged while Tom Curran was included in the Delhi side.

