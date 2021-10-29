Sharjah: A late charge took defending champions West Indies to 142/7 against Bangladesh in a must-win Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Friday.

Put in to bat, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals.

Nicholas Pooran smashed 40 off 22 balls to give some momentum to the Windies innings. Jason Holder hit two sixes and captain Kieron Pollard produced a maximum in the final over to take them past the 140-run mark. Pollard came back to bat in the final over after retiring hurt when on eight.

Roston Chase chipped in with 39. Pooran and Chase added 57 off 33 balls for the fifth wicket after West Indies were strugglinga at 62/4 in the 13th over.

Shoriful Islam picked up 2/20, while off-spinner Mahedi Hasan claimed 2/27.

Both sides have lost their first two matches in Group 1 and a need a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

England and Australia have won both their matches, while South Africa and Sri Lanka have notched up a win each from their first two games.