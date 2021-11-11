T20 World Cup: Australia put Pakistan in to bat in second semifinal

Dubai: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik have recovered from flu and have been declared fit to play.



Both teams did not make any changes to their playing XI for the knockout game.

Australia have never lost a knockout game to Pakistan in World Cups.

The winners will take on New Zealand in Sunday's final.

The teams: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.