Delhi Capitals praise Ashwin for recent success

Jaipur: A return to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup seems to have given a new lease of life to R Ashwin's T20 International career.



His success has caught the eye of his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals, who pointed out how successful has "Ash Anna" been in recent times via a tweet on Thursday.



Since his return to the India T20I side, Ashwin, who has been out of the limited-overs side since 2017, has taken eight wickets in four matches, Delhi Capitals pointed out in the tweet.



Ash Anna since his return to #TeamIndia's T20I side 👇🏻



Matches ▶️ 4

Wickets ▶️ 8

Average ▶️ 10.75

Economy ▶️ 5.38



Take a bow, Master 🙌🏼#INDvNZ @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/lQCFHO392s — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 18, 2021



Ashwin had a great impact on the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday, as he claimed 2/23 in his four overs.



About his performance in the series opener in Jaipur, Ashwin said it took time to get to know the right pace to bowl.



"The slower you bowled there was purchase from the pitch, it's tricky how much you toss it up, the windows for attacking are less (in T20s). Identifying the right pace took a bit of time for me. Important to see the game in isolation, 24 events (balls), the batsman is trying to play catch-up, so execute your plans," he added.



Ashwin said in the end the chase become too close for India. "We thought it was par, par-minus, 170-175 was par, at the halfway mark we thought we would cruise home," he added.