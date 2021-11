Former Indian captain M S Dhoni loves pets, whether it's dogs or ponies. The latest in Dhoni's collection is a parrot.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a photo on Instagram under the caption: “Mahi” and his “Honey”.

Dhoni was last seen as Team India mentor in the recent T20 World Cup in which the Men in Blue failed to get past the group stage.



Prior to that Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings to triumph in the IPL 2021.