U-25 State A Trophy: Gujarat outplay Kerala to enter quarterfinals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Bengaluru: Opener Priyesh scored an unbeaten 98 as Gujarat outplayed Kerala to enter the quarterfinals of the Under-25 State A Trophy here on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 215, Gujarat were cruising at 190/3 in 31 overs when rain stopped play. Gujarat were declared winners by 86 runs via VJD method.

Priyesh and Kathan D Patel added 140 for the second wicket.  Priyesh smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his 99-ball knock.

Basil N P claimed 3/27 for Kerala.

Earlier, Kerala struggled to reach 214/9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat.

Captain Salman Nizar and Ashwin Anand made 46 each, while Basil struck an unbeaten 31 to take them past the  200-run mark.

Vishal B Jayswal and K R Patel returned identical figures of 3/38.

Brief scores: Kerala 214/9 in 50 overs (Salman Nizar 46, Ashwin Anand 46; Vishal B Jayswal 3/38, K R Patel 3/38) lost to Gujarat 190/3 in 31 overs (Priyesh 98 not out, Kathan D Patel 47; Basil N P 3/27). Gujarat won by 86 runs via VJD method.

Note: VJD method is a system of calculating target scores in truncated limited overs cricket matches matches  devised by Keralite civil engineer V Jayadevan.

