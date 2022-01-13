“Down Underdogs – India's Greatest Comeback” docuseries on Sony Sports Network

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Team India’s stunning Test series win in Australia, Sony Sports Network has produced a special docuseries titled “Down Underdogs – India's Greatest Comeback” that will premiere with the first episode on Friday.

Sony Sports Network will launch the four-part docuseries in Hindi & English followed by a Tamil and Telugu release on a later date.

Each episode titled - The Adelaide Aberration, Melbourne Magic, The Sydney Siege and Brisbane Breached - will be telecast daily from Friday to Monday at 8 pm on Sony Six and Sony Ten 4 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. It will also be available on OTT platform SonyLIV.

The docuseries will also be aired on Sony MAX HD, Sony SAB HD and Sony Pix channels.