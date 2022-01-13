“Down Underdogs – India's Greatest Comeback” docuseries on Sony Sports Network

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 13, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini celebrate India's victory in the Brisbane Test. File photo: AFP

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Team India’s stunning Test series win in Australia, Sony Sports Network has produced a special docuseries titled “Down Underdogs – India's Greatest Comeback” that will premiere with the first episode on Friday.

Sony Sports Network will launch the four-part docuseries in Hindi & English followed by a Tamil and Telugu release on a later date.

Each episode titled - The Adelaide Aberration, Melbourne Magic, The Sydney Siege and Brisbane Breached - will be telecast daily from Friday to Monday at 8 pm on Sony Six and Sony Ten 4 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. It will also be available on OTT platform SonyLIV.

The docuseries will also be aired on Sony MAX HD, Sony SAB HD and Sony Pix channels.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout