Cape Town: Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten ton before South Africa bowled out India for 198 on the third day of the third Test here on Thursday.

India have set South Africa a target of 211 runs.

Besides captain Virat Kohli (29) and opener KL Rahul (10), no other batter managed to score in double digits.

Marco Jansen bagged four wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi picked up three apiece.

India were 130/4 at lunch after early morning blows.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) were dismissed cheaply in the first half an hour.

However, the early setbacks didn't deter Pant from playing his natural game as he hit six boundaries and four sixes in his 139-ball knock.

Pant, who had received flak for his poor shot selection under pressure during the second Test, respected the good deliveries but wasn't shy of treating the bad ones with disdain. He was aggressive without being reckless, fearless without being careless.

A case in point was lofting left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for a six over long-on in the penultimate over of the session, signalling his positive intent.

The best shot however was a square cut on the rise off Kagiso Rabada. A smashing cover drive off Marco Jansen was equally good.

However, it was another failure for Rahane and Pujara.

Pujara was again cramped for room on the leg side and the tickle of his bat was brilliantly taken by Keegan Petersen at leg slip, diving to his right and snapping it up inches ahead of the ground.

South African players are delighted to see the back of Cheteshwar Pujara even as Indian captain Virat Kohli looks on. Photo: AFP/Rodger Bosch

In case of Rahane, Rabada bowled a terrific one which kicked from length and took his gloves and Dean Elgar at first slip caught it after keeper Kyle Verreynne had managed to tip it up with his gloves.