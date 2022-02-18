Ranji Trophy: Rahul slams ton as Kerala remain in firm control

Rajkot: Opener Rahul P notched up his second first-class hundred as Kerala continued their domination over Meghalaya on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Friday. Kerala were 306/2 at lunch on the second day, a lead of 158.



Rahul was batting on 133, with captain Sachin Baby (52 batting) giving him company at the lunch break. Left-handed Rahul has so far hit 16 fours and a six off 213 balls.

Jalal Saxena was the lone batter to get out in the first session. He was bowled for 10 by Dippu.

Sachin and Rahul has so far added 87 for the third wicket.

Kerala had bowled out Meghalaya for 148 on the first day.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 148 vs Kerala 306/2 in 71 overs (Rahul P 133 batting, Rohan Kunnummal 107, Sachin Baby 52 batting).