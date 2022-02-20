Third T20I: Windies opt to bowl against India, Avesh Khan makes debut

PTI
Published: February 20, 2022 07:00 PM IST
India's Avesh Khan poses with his T20I cap ahead of the match. Photo: Twitter/ @BCCI

Kolkata: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

Pacer Avesh Khan is making his T20I debut, one of the four changes in the India playing XI alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal made way apart from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

RELATED ARTICLES

The West Indies, too, made four changes to their line-up, bringing back Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Teams
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout