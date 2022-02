Ranji Trophy: No Sreesanth as Kerala bowl against Gujarat

Rajkot: Kerala captain Sachin Baby won the toss and put Gujarat in to bat in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Thursday.

The toss was delayed due to bad weather. Kerala, who thrashed Meghalaya in their opening match, made one change as an off-colour S Sreesanth made way for M D Nidheesh.

Gujarata had lost to Madhya Pradesh in their opener.

The teams: Guajarat: H Merai (capt), Het (wk), S D Chauhan, Kathan D Patel, M C Juneja, Umang, Karan P Patel, R B Kalaria, C T Gaja, S A Desai, A Nagwaswalla.



Kerala: Sachin Baby (capt), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Rahul P, Rohan S Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govid, Edhen Apple Tom, M D Nidheesh, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph.