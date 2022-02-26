Malayalam
Second T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl against Lanka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2022 06:39 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has fielded an unchanged side from the first T20I. Twitter/ @BCCI
Dharamsala: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and has opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 international here on Saturday.

India are fielding an unchanged side from the fist match of the series that the hosts had won by 62 runs on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have made two changes by bringing in Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka for Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Teams
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

