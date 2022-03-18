England pacer Mark Wood out of IPL due to injury

PTI
Published: March 18, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Mark Wood of England poses for a portrait before the 1st Test between England and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 6, 2022. Photo: Randy Brooks / AFP

New Delhi: England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.

A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

The Super Giants will be led by K L Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout