IPL 2022: SRH opt to bowl against CSK

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL here on Saturday.

Both CSK and SRH are eyeing their maiden win having lost three and two games respectively.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), Shivam Dube, M S Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (capt), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.