IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant has welcomed back Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya while KKR have made three changes.

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya