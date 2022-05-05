KCA Club Championship: Masters RCC, AGORC in play-offs

Masters RCC and AGORC, Thiruvananthapuram, made it to the play-offs of the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Thursday,

AGORC outplayed Prathibha CC, Kollam, by 49 runs. Vyshak Chandran smashed 78 off 51 balls as AGORC scored a formidable 210/6 in 20 overs. Arjun A K chipped in with a 33-ball 36.

Prathibha CC were bowled out for 161 in the 19th over. K A Arun top-scored with 44, while leggie S Midhun claimed 3/23.

Masters RCC thrashed Tripunithura CC by 74 runs in the second match of the day. K A Ajith's 52 powered Masters to 172/7 in 20 overs.

Tripunithura CC were shot out for 98 in 15.4 overs. Akhil Scaria picked up 3/25, while Pavan Raj and Ajith V scalped two each.

Brief scores: AGORC, Thiruvananthapuram, 210/6 in 20 overs (Vyshak Chandran 78, Arjun A K 36; Biju Narayanan 2/35, M Sharafudheen 2/45, TS Vinil 2/47) bt Prathibha CC, Kollam, 161 in 18.3 overs (K A Arun 44; S Midhun 3/23, M S Akhil 2/39, K G Akhil 2/44).

Man of the match: Vyshak Chandran

Masters RCC 172/7 in 20 overs (K A Ajith 52, Sanju Sajeev 31; M D Nidheesh 2/44) bt Tripunithura CC 98 in 15.4 overs (Akhil scaria 3/25, Ajith V 2/7,Pavan Raj 2/20).

Man of the match: Ajith K A

Earlier matches: Masters RCC 119/6 in 20 overs (Akshay Manohar 36, Sanju Sajeev 27; Rabin Krishna 2/19) lost to Jolly Rovers 121/7 in 19.2 overs (Nikhil T 38 not out, Dhwaj Raichura 35; Pavan Raj 3/24).



Man of the match: Nikhil T

Tripunithura CC 147/7 in 20 overs (Abdul Bazith P A 49, Mohammed Aashik 43; T S Vinil 2/20) lost to Prathibha CC 148/9 in 20 overs (Alfi Francis John 52, K Sreenath 38; Mohammed Ashik 2/33; M D Nidheesh 2/28).



Man of the match: Alfi Francis John

AGORC 180/4 in 20 overs (Akhil MS 52 not out, Sachin Baby 45, Sachin Mohan 40) bt Tripunithura CC 165/7 in 20 overs (M D Nidheesh 40, C H Abhiram 35; Manu Krishnan 2/24, NP Basil 2/33).



Man of the match: Akhil M S

Jolly Rovers 152/8 in 20 overs (Anand Krishnan 64, Rabin Krishna 32; M Sharafudheen 3/23, Aswin Anand 2/16) bt Prathibha CC 109 in 17.5 overs (Arun K A 38, Mohammed Isaque 4/20, Mohammed Safeer 3/8).

Man of the match: Mohammed Isaque