3rd T20I: India beat South Africa by 48 runs to stay alive in series

PTI
Published: June 14, 2022 06:56 PM IST Updated: June 14, 2022 10:40 PM IST
Team India
India's Yuzvendra Chahal (left) and Harshal Patel (right) shared seven wickets between them against South Africa in the third T20I. Photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Visakhapatnam: India kept themselves alive in the five-match series with a comfortable 48-run win in the third T20I against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan smashed sizzling half centuries to power India to 179 for five after being asked to bat.

The bowlers then put up a dominant display to bundle out the Proteas for 131 in 19.1 overs and register their first victory of the series.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20) and death overs specialist Harshal Patel (4/25) shared seven wickets between them.

Earlier, Gaikwad (57 off 35) and Kishan (54 off 35) gave a perfect start as India looked on course to set a 200-plus total in their must-win match.

India's Ishan Kishan (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets during the 3rd T20I against South Africa at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

But the South African bowlers made a strong comeback, claiming quick wickets. Hardik Pandya then played an unbeaten 31-run knock to take India over the 175-run mark

Brief Scores: India 179/5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Ishan Kishan 54; Dwaine Pretorius 2/29) bt South Africa 131 in 19.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 29, Reeza Hendricks 23; Harshal Patel (4/25), Yuzvendra Chahal 3/20)

