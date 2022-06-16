Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

KL Rahul ruled out of England tour, will fly to Germany for groin treatment: Report

IANS
Published: June 16, 2022 09:47 PM IST Updated: June 16, 2022 10:32 PM IST
PTI01_18_2022_000189B
K L Rahul during a training session in South Africa. FILE PHOTO: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: India opening batter K L Rahul will miss the entire tour of England as he will be flying to Germany to avail treatment for his groin injury. Earlier, his right groin injury had resulted in Rahul being ruled out of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa on the eve of the opening match in New Delhi.

"That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a report by Cricbuzz on Thursday. The report added that Rahul may leave for Germany by the end of this month or in early July.

It means that Rahul will miss the England tour entirely, where India are to play the Edgbaston Test from July 1 to 5 and three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs. He was named vice-captain under Rohit Sharma for the Edgbaston Test, but now, the Indian selection committee will have to name another deputy in place of Rahul.

RELATED ARTICLES

Previously, on Thursday morning, some key players of the Test squad like batters Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, opener Shubman Gill, all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj left for England after assembling in Mumbai.

The report further said that there is no plan for calling a replacement of Rahul unless the team management requested for the same. "In that case, Mayank Agarwal would have been named to the squad. The selectors, however, will have to announce a vice-captain for the tour as the chances of Rahul taking part in any of the seven games are virtually ruled out."

Rahul last played international cricket in February this year and was last seen captaining Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, becoming the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and strike rate of 135.38 in taking the IPL debutants to the playoffs.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.