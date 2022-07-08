India beat England by 50 runs in first T20I

PTI
Published: July 08, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Cricket - 1st IT20 - England v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 7, 2022 India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Southampton: India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series here.

Opting to bat, India posted 198 for 8 riding on Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 51. Suryakumar Yadav (39), Deepak hooda (33) and Rohit Sharma (24) were the other contributors.

The visitors then returned to dismiss England for 148 in 19.3 overs with Hardik (4/33) taking four wickets.

RELATED ARTICLES

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/32), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) and Harshal Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers. Arshdeep Singh (2/18) also got two wickets on his international debut.

For England, Chris Jordon (2/23) and Mooen Ali (2/26 in 2 overs) picked up two wickets each. Reece Topley (1/34), Tymal Mills (1/35) and Matthew Parkinson (1/44) also scalped one each.

Brief scores:

India: 198 for 8 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 51; Chris Jordon 2/23, Moeen Ali 2/26).

England: 148 all out in 19.3 overs (Moeen Ali 36; Hardik Pandya 4/33).

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout