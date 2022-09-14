KCA Pink Challengers: Akshaya, Shani star in Emerald's narrow win

Openers A Akshaya and T Shani batted through the innings as Team Emerald edged out Team Sapphire by nine runs in the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Akshay remained unbeaten on 61 off 63 balls, while Shani hit 56 not out of 57 balls as Emerald made 125/0 in 20 overs.

Despite a spirited chase Sapphire ended up on 116/8. J S Deepthi top-scored with a 35-ball 39. C M C Najla picked up 3/14, while Shani scalped two.

S Sajana hit an unbeaten 45 and Divya Ganesh scored 32 not out as Team Amber chased down a target of 82 by five wickets against Team Ruby in the day's other match which was reduced to 16-overs-a-side.

Brief scores: Team Ruby 81/5 in 16 overs (Darsana Mohanan 27, Keerthi K James 22; Divya Ganesh 2/16) lost to Team Amber 85/2 in 15.2 overs (S Sajana 45 not out, Divya Ganesh 32 not out; Keerthi K James 2/17).

Points: Amber 4; Ruby 0.

Player of the match: Divya Ganesh

Team Emerald 125/0 in 20 overs (A Akshaya 61 not out, T Shani 56 not out) bt Team Sapphire 116/8 in 20 overs (J S Deepthi 39, T Shani 2/17, C M C Najla 3/14).

Points: Emerald 4; Sapphire 0.

Player of the match: Akshaya