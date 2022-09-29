Prannoy delighted to bowl at Sanju Samson

Indian shuttler H S Prannoy took to Twitter to share the news of him getting a chance to bowl at Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson.

The two stars met in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

It’s not very often that you get a chance to bowl against one of the best batsman 🏏 out there @IamSanjuSamson



Pinne ariyalo ? Malayalees pwoli alle 😉 pic.twitter.com/7ZXr8gafMz — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) September 28, 2022

Prannoy has risen to No. 15 in the BWF world rankings following impressive performances. Sanju on the other hand, led India A to a 3-0 win over New Zealand A in the recent unofficial ODI series in Chennai.

Sanju, who was left out of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, is expected to get a call-up for the three-match ODI series against the visiting South Africans.