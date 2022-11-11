Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Sanju Samson turns 28

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 11, 2022 12:13 PM IST
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Star Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson turned 28 on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter has been included in the Indian team for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter to greet Sanju.

Sanju was overlooked for the T20 World Cup where India bowed out in the semifinals. The Indian selectors picked veteran Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the mega event.

Sanju was in fine form in the ODI series against South Africa at home last month. He will be hoping to continue the good work in three-match T20I and ODI series against the Kiwis.

The T20I series begins next Friday at Wellington.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.