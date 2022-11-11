Sanju Samson turns 28

Star Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson turned 28 on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter has been included in the Indian team for the upcoming New Zealand tour.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter to greet Sanju.

Sanju was overlooked for the T20 World Cup where India bowed out in the semifinals. The Indian selectors picked veteran Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the mega event.

Sanju was in fine form in the ODI series against South Africa at home last month. He will be hoping to continue the good work in three-match T20I and ODI series against the Kiwis.

The T20I series begins next Friday at Wellington.