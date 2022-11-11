Tendulkar comforts Indian team after battering by England

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come to the support of the national team following their humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma's men were handed a 10-wicket drubbing by England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.



“A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own then we should be able to take our team's losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand,” Tendulkar tweeted.

In life, they both go hand in hand.#INDvsENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2022

India failed to break the semifinal jinx as England captained by Jos Buttler set up a title clash with Pakistan.

The final will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.