Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Tendulkar comforts Indian team after battering by England

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 11, 2022 05:21 PM IST Updated: November 11, 2022 06:26 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come to the support of the national team following their humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma's men were handed a 10-wicket drubbing by England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own then we should be able to take our team's losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand,” Tendulkar tweeted.

India failed to break the semifinal jinx as England captained by Jos Buttler set up a title clash with Pakistan.

RELATED ARTICLES

The final will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.