Second Test: Litton Das fights for Bangladesh

Reuters
Published: December 24, 2022 11:38 AM IST Updated: December 24, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin, second right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Nazmul Hasan Shanto. Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman

Bangladesh lost three wickets in Saturday's second session to slump to 195/7 on day three of the second Test against India in Mirpur.

Litton Das led the home team's resistance with a 58, with Taskin Ahmed on 15 at the other end.

Bangladesh, which conceded a first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest, are 108 runs ahead with three wickets in hand.

RELATED ARTICLES

India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed two wickets after lunch for figures of 3/58.

Das was dropped in the slip twice by Virat Kohli off the bowling of Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India are 1-0 ahead in the two-Test series following their 188-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout