MS Dhoni returns to Chepauk in style | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2023 08:20 AM IST Updated: April 04, 2023 08:26 AM IST
M S Dhoni hits a six off Mark Wood. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Mahendra Singh celebrated his return to Chepauk with a couple of big hits during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on Monday night.

'Thala' Dhoni was playing a game at Chapuak after four years (1,426 days to be precise). 

The 41-year-old walked out to bat in the final over after LSG captain K L Rahul put them in. Dhoni smashed England pacer Mark Wood for a first-ball six and followed it up with an even bigger six off the next one much to the delight of the home crowd. Dhoni fell in his pursuit of a third successive six. 

CSK defended their total of 217/7 by 12 runs to bounce back after suffering a five-wicket loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural match.

CSK next play Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

