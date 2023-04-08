IPL 2023: Sanju pulls off stunning catch after falling for duck | Video

Guwahtai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw in their IPL match here on Saturday.



Wicketkeeper Sanju dived full length to produce a one-handed stunner to send back Shaw for a duck off Trent Boult in the opening over of the DC chase. Shaw had come in as 'Impact Player' in place of Khaleel Ahmed.

Sanju had fallen for a duck off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. Despite Sanju's failure, RR amassed 199/4 in their 20 overs.