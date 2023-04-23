Favourite half-century of my life, says Sachin Tendulkar ahead of 50th birthday

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has hit as many as 164 fifties in his international career, the most by any batsman in international cricket.



The other day, when fans asked him at a private function in Mumbai which among those fifties was his favorite one, he was quick to answer. "My favorite half-century is the one I'm going to score in life now," he said referring to his 50th birthday falling on Monday.

Tendulkar, whose life journey will fill one's heart with hope and pride, opens up about his "second innings" as he looks back at the glorious 24 years of international career.

You had an international career spanning almost two-and-a-half decades, and now you are going to celebrate your 50th birthday. How do you reflect on that incredible journey?

It is difficult to imagine all this happened in a quarter of a century. I have a son who is 25 years and a daughter aged 23. It is mind-boggling how time flies! The passing of time is inevitable and people change with time. Some become more mature while others learn and grow. Somehow I have managed to remain the same person. I think I'm a very lucky person. God has been extremely kind to me. If there is one thing that still makes me happy is holding a cricket bat. I always wanted to play cricket. I am happy and proud that I could bring a smile to the faces of the people who have loved and supported me all along the journey.

Are you indebted to someone in particular for the 2011 World Cup triumph?

Playing for India and winning the World Cup was the biggest dream of my life. For her encouragement and support, I am especially indebted to my wife Anjali. When I got bogged down by the pressure of big matches, I told her: "I walk out to bat with loads of expectation on my shoulders. How can I deal with that?" Anjali comforted me saying that I should not see people's expectations as a burden because those are the people who stand by my side. Those words gave me confidence to conquer the world. Winning the World Cup was the highest point in my career.

What is another unforgettable moment in your cricketing life?

My mother was unwell when I was playing the last Test match of my career. I had told her to come to the stadium to watch my farewell Test. Due to her physical challenges, it was difficult for her to come but she said that she would come for me, and she was there in a wheelchair. When she arrived at the stadium, I was getting ready to face the last six balls of the day. It was an emotional moment when they showed my mother on the big screen.

How do you go about the second innings of your life?

Throughout my cricketing career, I was lucky to have received love and blessings from people belonging to different walks of life. Now it is time to give back to society. I could establish the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation which focuses on children's health, education and sports. Of course, my name is there, but the captain of the ship is Anjali.

