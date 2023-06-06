Uttarakhand Gold Cup: Kerala notch up second successive win

Dehradun: Abdul Bazith, Salman Nizar, Krishna Prasad and Mohammed Azharuddeen scored fifties as Kerala beat FCI North Zone by 50 runs to notch up their second successive win in the Uttarakhand Gold Cup here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Kerala made 280/8 in a match reduced to 36 overs per side in the Group D game.

Though Tarun Bisht (86) and Krish Yadav (85) fought hard, FCI North Zone could manage only 230/7 in reply. Leg-spinner M S Akhil claimed 3/46, while Manu Krishnan chipped in with 2/31.

Brief scores: Kerala 280/8 in 36 overs (Abdul Bazith 57, Salman Nizar 54, Krishna Prasad 50, Mohammed Azharuddeen 50) bt FCI North Zone 230/7 in 36 overs (Tarun Bisht 86, Krish Yadav (85); M S Akhil 3/46, Manu Krishnan 2/31).

Points: Kerala 2; FCI North Zone 0