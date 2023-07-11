Minnu impresses again as India outspin Bangladesh to clinch T20I series

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2023 06:10 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during India's innings against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at Mirpur. Photo: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

India women clinched the T20I series with one game to spare after they bowled Bangladesh Women out for 87 runs to clinch an 8-run win.

In a dramatic final over, in which the Bangladesh team needed 10 runs, Indian opener and offie Shafali Verma took three wickets and effected a runout to end a spirited fight back.

They lost the last 5 wickets for one run, within the span of 8 balls. In all, spinners bowled 19 overs.

Deepti Sharma, who returned with the figures of 3 for 12 in four overs, and Kerala's Minnu Mani (2 for 9 in four overs) shone for India.

In the second match of her international career, Minnu bowled with extreme control. She bowled 17 dot balls in her four-over spell.

Deepti Sharma was declared the player of the match.

Earlier, Bangladeshi spinners restricted a much-vaunted Indian side to 95. Shafali was the top scorer with 19 runs.

