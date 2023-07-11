Minnu impresses again as India outspin Bangladesh to clinch T20I series

India women clinched the T20I series with one game to spare after they bowled Bangladesh Women out for 87 runs to clinch an 8-run win.

In a dramatic final over, in which the Bangladesh team needed 10 runs, Indian opener and offie Shafali Verma took three wickets and effected a runout to end a spirited fight back.

They lost the last 5 wickets for one run, within the span of 8 balls. In all, spinners bowled 19 overs.

Deepti Sharma, who returned with the figures of 3 for 12 in four overs, and Kerala's Minnu Mani (2 for 9 in four overs) shone for India.

In the second match of her international career, Minnu bowled with extreme control. She bowled 17 dot balls in her four-over spell.

Deepti Sharma was declared the player of the match.

Earlier, Bangladeshi spinners restricted a much-vaunted Indian side to 95. Shafali was the top scorer with 19 runs.