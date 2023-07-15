First Test: India declare at 421/5 against West Indies

Roseau (Dominica): India declared their first innings at 421 for five against the West Indies on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday. The Indians have an overall lead of 271 runs.

India resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls, while Kohli was dismissed for 76 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was looking solid on 37 off 82 balls when the declaration came.

Brief scores:

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) vs India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76)