Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Pakistan cricket team gets government clearance for World Cup in India

PTI
Published: August 06, 2023 08:37 PM IST
India vs Pakistan
The two countries have played each other only in multi-team events over the last decade. File photo: Reuters/Satish Kumar
Topic | Cricket

Karachi: The Pakistan government on Sunday gave clearance to the country's senior men's team to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup, ending months of uncertainty over their participation in the showpiece.

A press release from the foreign ministry informed that Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its team to India to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

"Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the release said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The ministry said that Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its team and it would convey them to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities.

"We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India," the release said.

It also said that Pakistan's decision shows its "constructive and responsible approach".

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.