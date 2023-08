New Zealand's Mitchell Santner pulled off a stunning return catch in the first T20I against the UAE in Dubai on Thursday night.



The left-arm spinner dived full length to his right past the non-striker and produced a one-handed grab to send back Asif Khan for 13.

Santner finished with figures of 2/22 from his quota of four overs as the Black Caps won by 19 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.