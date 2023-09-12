Asia Cup: Wellalage's triple strikes peg India back

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2023 02:40 PM IST Updated: September 12, 2023 04:30 PM IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Colombo: Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage's triple strikes pegged India back in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma (53) and Shubman Gill (19) added 80 for the opening wicket.

Wellalage broke the stand by castling Gill. He also send back Virat Kohli for three.

Wellalage bowled Indian skipper Rohit with a ball which kept low as India slumped to 91/3 in the 15th over.

Rohit became the sixth Indian to reach milestone of 10,000 runs during the course of his knock,

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat. 

Both India and Lanka have two points each from one game.

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out for the second successive game.

India made one change with Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout