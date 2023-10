ICC World Cup: Shakib, Mehidy help Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for 156

Dharamsala: Bangladesh captain Sahakib Al Hasan and his spin partner Mehidy Hasan wrecked Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup match here on Saturday. The Afghans were bowled out for 156 in 37.2 overs after Shakib opted to bowl with Shakib and Mehidy claimig thee wickets each.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 47.

Left-arm spinner Shakib picked up the wickets of Ibrahim Zadran (22), Rahmat Shah (18) and Najibullah Zadran (five).

Gurbaz was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman for 47.

The teams: Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.