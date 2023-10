ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the World Cup match against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

At the toss Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said that the team has one change, MaheeshTheekshana comes in for Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the wicket looks very dry and the first ten overs are very crucial for his team. Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique will replace Fakhar Zaman

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.