World Cup prediction contest: Kannur native wins Baleno car

T C Jithan, a resident of Mele Chova in Kannur, won the first prize of the 'Dream Run' prediction contest jointly organised by Malayala Manorama and Kosamattam Finance in connection with the ICC World Cup 2023. Jithan, a freelance photographer, will receive a brand new Maruti Suzuki Baleno car.



The bumper prize winner was picked from among the winners of the daily contest through a raffle draw. Kottayam Collector V Vigneswari drew the lot. The prize will be given away at a date to be finalised later.