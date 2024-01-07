Kieron Pollard shares cryptic post about loyalty

Former West Indies and Mumbai Indians (MI) star Kieron Pollard on Saturday shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

Pollard took to his Instagram handle and shared a quote about being sidelined: "Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That's how loyalty ends when benefits stops," he wrote.

The hard-hitting all-rounder had announced his retirement from IPL in 2022.

The 36-year-old was appointed as batting coach by the MI team management last season. Pollard only represented MI since his debut in IPL in 2010.

MI recently replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, with Hardik Pandya taking over the reins of the five-time IPL champions.

